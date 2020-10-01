FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is one of six locations chosen by state health officials for free COVID-19 testing next week
It marks the third week of the state’s no-barrier testing push, which has already provided free testing within 9 Minnesota cities. Health officials are specifically focusing on areas that have seen a rise in community spread, including Martin County, which has 9 new cases of COVID-19 today, putting the county’s total at 471.
Free COVID-19 testing in Fairmont takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6 through Thursday, October 8 at the Fairmont Armory.
You can schedule an appointment ahead of time or show up at the location. No insurance or identification is needed.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.