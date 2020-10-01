Gridiron Series: New Ulm anxious for season opener

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The New Ulm Eagles football team made strides this past season to earn a few wins after going winless in 2018.
“Knowing that we could have a somewhat normal fall season compared to that spring season, it made me pretty happy,” said Connor Slette, New Ulm senior.
The work begins now for a young New Ulm Eagles squad with more than 20 freshman coming out for football. The season is coming up right around the corner, and New Ulm will try to get all that talent up to speed before the team’s first game with the help of an experienced senior class.
“We’ll have around 10 seniors that got to play last year. They’ll come out and be ready to go,” said Eric Kauffmann, New Ulm head coach.
“We want to win games, get better and set up the future for these younger guys. We have a huge freshman class coming up, so we want to be role models for those guys,” said Slette.
The Eagles are also welcoming back six players that went out for soccer this fall when football initially was switched to a spring schedule.
Now the team will hammer out playbook details ahead of the season opener against a tough Marshall Tigers squad.
“It shows us what we need to work on, what we’re doing good so we can keep improving on it,” said Brayden Geariety, New Ulm senior.
“New Ulm and Marshall, it’s a good rivalry too which is awesome. As long as we can play together, I’ll be honest with you, I just want our kids to play well and do the things they’re supposed to do. Limit the mental mistakes, physical mistakes will happen, any coach will tell you that, but limit the mental mistakes, play together as a team. If that happens, that’s a win for us,” said Kauffmann.
Regardless of the circumstances this season presents, players can’t wait to start making plays under the lights again.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s the best time of the year,” said Geariety.
“We’re all yearning for those games. We missed out on a whole season last spring, just having an official ball game to play. It’s something we’re all looking forward to,” said Slette.
New Ulm kicks off the season next Saturday at noon for a clash with the Tigers.
