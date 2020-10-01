Highland Park reopens with new playground equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New playground equipment opened up to the public at Highland Hills Park Thursday.
The reopening of the park was put on hold earlier this year, but the final touches to the playground equipment were installed earlier Thursday.
Prior to reconstruction, the park was prone to minor flooding which maintenance on groundwater drainage systems should eliminate.
Improvements to the park were possible through a grant with the city and even neighborhood kids got a say in the playground’s design.
“We have a lot of young families moving into our neighborhood and os for families this is a wonderful place to come," said Mary Behrens, co-president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association. "For our neighborhood association we have at least two potlucks a year and so is always full.”
The park also includes exercise equipment for adults that pairs with a smartphone app for workouts at each station.
