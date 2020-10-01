Minnesota Manufacturing Week kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday marks the kick-off of Minnesota manufacturing week, meant to highlight the industry at the heart of the state’s vital economy.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the industry contributes over $52.7 billion a year to the state’s economy. It has also fueled statewide job growth. Between 2010 and 2019, the manufacturing industry added more than 31,000 jobs, and that job surge is especially prominent in southern Minnesota.
“If you think about the numbers in 2019, we had over 338 manufacturers in the nine-county area of south-central Minnesota alone and that leads to over 29 thousand jobs for our local region so manufacturing is an absolute industry sector for our region and it’s the largest,” says Jessica Miller, DEED Regional Workforce Strategy Consultant.
The Tour of Manufacturing, which is virtual this year, also kicks off today, offering an inside look at different aspects of the industry. The virtual event runs through the entire month of October.
