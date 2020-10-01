Minnesota reaches 100,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota has now reached the 100,000 mark for positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,066 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 100,200. Blue Earth County has 21 new positive cases, and Waseca County has 46 new positive cases.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Waseca County resident in their 80′s and a Redwood County resident in their 90′s.
The statewide death toll is now at 2,049. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,465.
There are 89,980 people who are no longer isolated.
7,758 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,148 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,055,888.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 637 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 89,647.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,358.
69,561 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
803,998 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
