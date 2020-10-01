Neighbor of MCHS-Mankato uses lawn to thank nurses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man is showing gratitude to local nurses in a unique way.
“My riding lawn mower had broken down, so I only had a push mower,” Mankato resident Nate Slama said.
Sometimes the best ideas come from conflict.
“The grass got pretty long up there.”
Across the street from Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato, passing cars may just see patches of uneven grass in Nate Slama’s yard
“I went ahead and just kind of marked everything, so the letters are about five feet wide and seven feet long. I went ahead and drew it straight and mowed a straight line. And then I cut them into different sections. And then just made the letters from the sections that were made."
But ask Slama — there’s more there than immediately meets the eye.
“I decided to send a nice message to the nurses of Mayo because of, you know, the pandemic and everything else.”
Health care workers drive past his house on their way in and out of work every day, and can often be seen walking around the neighborhood on breaks. But nurses are close to Slama’s heart in more ways than one.
“My mom was a nurse before she retired. My godmother, before she passed away, was a nurse and actually owned this property. My sister-in-law is a nurse practitioner. A lot of friends that are nurses as well.”
Slama hopes his message – one that reads “thank you nurses” – reaches those taking care of us.
“Appreciation. Hopefully some motivation to continue to go ahead and fight the pandemic for us.”
