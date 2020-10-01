New Ulm celebrates 39th Annual Oktoberfest

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Dust off your lederhosen because a southern Minnesota event modeled after one of the world’s largest German celebrations is getting ready for opening weekend.
Festivities will be scattered throughout the city of New Ulm for the 39th Annual Oktoberfest, which runs the first two weekends in October. A majority of the events are typically held outdoors, yet organizers say the festival will still be scaled down due to the pandemic.
“It’s just a little bit different this year, there’s social distancing requirements and capacity requirements so we ask people to check newulm.com there are reservations required on all of those activities happening at the bars,” says Michael Looft, President, CEO New Ulm Chamber of Commerce.
The main locations for Oktoberfest events are Historic Downtown, Best Western Plus, Morgan Creek Vineyards and Schell’s Brewery. New this year, the Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Maker Fair Minnesota, inviting 70 handcrafted artisan vendors to set up shop along Minnesota Street in New Ulm.
