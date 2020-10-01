North Mankato kicks off fall leaf collection program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Thursday that its annual fall leaf collection program has begun.
City crews will be out picking up leaves until all leaves are picked up or the weather prevents the collection of any more leaves.
Residents are asked to rake leaves onto the boulevard for collection. City officials add that leaves should not be raked into the gutter of the street, all bagged leaves must be brought to the compost site at 600 Webster Avenue and to refrain from raking sticks, brush and any other types of debris to the boulevard with the leaves.
Visit the City of North Mankato’s website for additional information and to see when leaves will be collected in your neighborhood.
