The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota welcomes families again

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Because he really missed it. He loves to meet his friends here, he loves the new exhibits, it’s been a bit of a bummer not having it," member of The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Tanya Schwamberger said.
Cars full of families were waiting this morning outside The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, which reopened this morning for the first time since the pandemic forced its doors to temporarily shut.
“It was so fun to see them run in and look at the new exhibits and my two year old loves diggers. The new digger in the quarry is amazing. They were super excited and so was I," Schwamberger said.
While being closed, the museum has added some new exhibits for families to enjoy.
“Energy Powered by Play and it focuses on how is produced, transmitted and used within households. It’s a great learning experience for the kids. We’ve also retrofitted our Cloughlan Quarry so that kids are able to play on some equipment in there. As well as, we switched out our sand into a new play experience," chief executive officer at The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Louise Dickmeyer said.
The Children’s Museum took a hard hit with revenue during the hiatus.
But despite the losses, the safety of the children and their families remains most important.
“We’ve created a lot of new cleaning protocols. We’ve always had a very high standard for our cleaning procedures and we’ve augmented those significantly with being open more limited hours, having cleaning sessions in-between. We’re wiping things down always, we’re switching out props, toys and other play items so that things are kept very very clean," Dickmeyer said.
New hours of operation are 9 through noon on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 to 4 on Saturday.
Daily admission is $9, and children under age one get in for free.
If you would like to make a donation to The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota then click the link highlighted in the museum’s name.
