Walz proclaims October as “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed October as “Cybersecurity Awareness Month” in Minnesota.
The governor’s proclamation, which coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, recognizes the need to create secure environments, protect private data and practice good cyber habits.
“Now more than ever, Minnesotans are making digital connections online to socialize, work from remote locations, and take classes and trainings,” Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes said. “There is a shared responsibility between the teams that protect state systems and the people who access them to keep those connections secure. MNIT works hard every day to protect the systems that Minnesotans rely upon, and October is a time when we can share best practices to help everyone understand how they can keep themselves safe.”
“One of the critical messages for Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October is to consider all of the devices that you need to protect,” MNIT Chief Information Security Officer Rohit Tandon added. “Our cyber environment at the state includes the devices, systems, software, and so much more. In your home, you should ensure that any technology or device that connects to the internet is secure with a strong password, protected connection, and regularly updated software.”
Throughout the month of October, MNIT will share cybersecurity tips on social media to generate public awareness about staying safe online.
