What October could look like for the Minnesota State Legislature

“My number one thought about the next time I set foot on the Minnesota Senate floor is that I hope we’re voting to approve a bonding bill,” Frentz said, “I think that is the number one thing we can do to help Minnesota. As far as the emergency powers, I’m happy to reach some kind of understanding where the governor gives up some or all of his emergency powers. Having said that, I have not seen a plan from my good friends across the aisle about what that would look like, and I have some concerns about leaving it to the Legislature when there are divided houses between the House and the Senate.”