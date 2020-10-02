City of Mapleton releases leaf vacuuming schedule

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mapleton announced Friday its annual fall leaf vacuuming service will begin Oct. 19 and end Nov. 20.
Residents are encouraged to rake leaves into the gutter of the street for vacuuming.
The City says it is encouraging residents to follow the same guidelines as last year. Those guidelines include removing any sticks or other debris from the leaves and grass clippings and removing vehicles from city streets prior to pickup time. Areas where a vehicle is parked on the street during a scheduled pickup time will not have leaves vacuumed.
The schedule for pickup is as follows:
- Mondays:
- Central S;
- First Avenue SE though 3rd Avenue SE and cross streets; and
- Silver E 100-300 blocks.
- Tuesdays:
- 4th Avenye SE through 8th Avenue SE and cross streets; and
- Silver E 400-900 blocks.
- Wednesdays:
- Northeast side of the city.
- Thursdays:
- Silver W;
- Central N;
- Northwest side of the city; and
- Southwest side of the city.
- Fridays:
- As time and need present.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.