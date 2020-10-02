Elysian Auto Services raising funds for Cleveland Clinic with Brakes for Breasts campaign

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Hundreds of independent auto repair shops around the country are raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as a part of their “Brakes for Breasts” fundraiser.
One area shop taking part in the initiative is Elysian Auto Service.
They’re offering brake shoes or pads free of charge, with the exception of labor costs and other parts to complete the service.
Ten percent of all proceeds will go to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research.
2020 marks the tenth year for the nationwide fundraiser, and with previous donations amounting to over $940,000, shops like Elysian Auto Repair are hopeful to reach the $1 million mark soon.
“Brakes for Breast Cancer is definitely prevention. It’s trying to stop it before it starts, and Dr. Tuohy and the Cleveland Clinic does an outstanding job. And if anyone would like more information, they can go to www.elysianauto.com or brakesforbreasts.com,” Elysian Auto Service Vice President Sue Morsching said.
The fundraiser will run through the end of the month.
