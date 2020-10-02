Esports gaining popularity in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Esports has been gaining popularity as more people get invested in the competitive gaming experience.
Two main higher education institutions in the area are evident of that.
Bethany Lutheran College and Minnesota State University, Mankato have developed Esports programs.
Bethany’s program is two years old, but they’ve piqued the students' and school’s interest.
“In our room we’ve added a few more computers. As we have added better players and more scholarship players. This year we added six computers to our already twelve computer facility and we’re planning on doubling that next year," Bethany Vikings Esports director, Lucas Fricke said.
Bethany also has an environment for non-esports players to play Nintendo Switch, watch their hype video or play retro Nintendo games on the old school arcade machines.
Bethany Vikings Esports director Lucas Fricke breaks down the practice schedule for his team.
“We’ll have a team meeting every Monday for every single game that we play. Usually on Monday nights we’ll run video review from our game from the week before. Tuesday, we’ll work on individual drills based on performance based on Monday’s video review.”
Minnesota State’s program is the opposite as they are new to the Esports world.
“We have two really big clubs here the league of legends and our CSGO club. That’s what really drew the need for a varsity training facility. They’ll be able to use this when COVID allows," Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Esports head coach, Jacquie Lamm said.
There has already been positive traction from the members of the gaming community at Minnesota State.
“It’s the best opportunity that I’ve seen on campus so far. It’s my favorite thing to do, is game when I get home and play with friends. I love to compete so this facility really gives them an opportunity to hone in on their skills and perfect their game," Esports participant and CSGO Club president, Tristan Pizel said.
Don’t be surprised if you’re seeing and hearing more about Esports.
