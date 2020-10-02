Gridiron Series: Mountain Lake Area reloads for 2020

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Mountain Lake Area is coming off two consecutive state title appearances, and despite losing key players from last year’s championship team, the Wolverines hope to take home a fourth consecutive section title.
“With all those extra playoff games, a lot of the younger guys that are going to have to step up this year had extra games, practices. Some of these kids have a full season more than other teams with all the extra practices and games,” Head Coach Tim Kirk said.
“I expect us to score a lot, we try to every year," senior Mace Herrig said. “Defensively, we’re a little new, but I expect to be one of the best defenses in the state.”
”Our goal is to make it to the section finals and whoever is there is there. I know all the teams in our section will have a shot," Kirk added. “Staying healthy and peaking at the end of the year is going to be the key for all of the teams in our section.”
This offense put on a show last season, averaging almost 50 points per game. This year’s squad might not put up those types of video game-like numbers, but the Wolverines should still be able to find plenty of success on that side of the ball.
“We have a lot of good fits for this offense. We’ll be okay," senior Sebastian Rehnelt said.
”What makes us unique is we spread the ball around. We’re very fast, get outside. Use our speed and quickness to make moves in the open field. When you put playmakers out there against smaller guys, they can’t compete. When we make the right moves, we make plays," senior Ethan Nickel stated.
One of the stars in that offense is senior running back Mace Herrig.
“He’s a huge part. He’s got over 2,000 yards rushing in his career, probably more than that," Kirk said of the senior running back. "He gets to the edge really fast, he’s strong. He runs different than the other kids I’ve ever coached. He’s got a little malice in his run, he’s fast. If you make a wrong move, he’s probably going to beat you. We expect huge things, he’s definitely an all-state type of player.”
While Herrig is a veteran at the tailback position, MLA will field a first-year quarterback that’s played a couple of different positions in MLA’s offense over the years.
“We’ve been grooming him for a couple of years, we knew this would be Ethan’s [Nickel] year," Kirk continued. “We just didn’t have that other kid that could take the place of him. He’s 6-2, 190. He’s going to have to figure it out, and we’re going to help him.”
”It’s kind of tough to play quarterback one year, you have to learn all the reads again. I haven’t played quarterback since freshman year when I was on JV. That’s a different animal than varsity. For a one-year quarterback, yeah, there’s a lot of big shoes to fill and learn. I’m ready for the challenge," Nickel said.
“He’s going to do fine. He’s very smart, understands coverages. What I like about him is he’s one of the better throwing quarterbacks I’ve ever coached,” Kirk said.
The Wolverines are unbeaten in regular-season play in each of the past two seasons. They’ll try to keep that streak alive Friday, Oct. 9, at home against Grand Meadow.
