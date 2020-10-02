Mankato Area Public Schools invites parents to virtual family academy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools is inviting community members to attend the virtual Mankato Area Public Schools' Family Academy on Oct. 12.
Event organizers say the no-cost workshops will provide tips, tools and strategies to help children be successful.
Registration for the event is required due to limited space. All sessions will be held online. Contact Mankato Area Public Schools staff by calling (507) 387-5501 for more information and to register.
An overview of the evening’s sessions is available in the document below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.