Mankato River Ramble adjusts due to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10th annual Mankato River Ramble is still on this year, but not in its traditional fashion due to COVID-19.
The event, which typically would happen in early October, will now last all month. That means you can register to take a variety of bike rides at your leisure; featuring the best scenery this area has to offer.
Options range from the 26-mile Pie Run to the 42-mile Lake Crystal Loop. New this year is the Mural to Mural Ride featuring a close look at the grain silo paintings.
Proceeds from the Mankato River Ramble benefit the Greater Mankato Bike Walk Advocates and The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.
