Mankato Salvation Army to open winter day shelter; looking to hire staff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army has partnered with Connections Shelter to provide 24/7 shelter to those experiencing homelessness this winter season.
The change looks to eliminate the gap in service during daytime hours.
Beginning November 1, The Mankato Salvation Army will provide shelter 8AM-6PM seven days a week, with a light meal offered daily at noon.
Connections Shelter will then provide nightly accommodations from 6PM-8AM, with an evening meal. The shelters will remain open until March 31.
The Salvation Army is looking for seasonal support staff and community partners to provide weekend meals to shelter guests.
Applications are available online. This is a daytime support position to the Shelter Supervisor/Case Manager and guests of the Seasonal Day Shelter Program. This position assists with shelter client intakes, meals, and record-keeping, and shelter operation details.
