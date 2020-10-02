MCHC sets date for Lake Crystal Clinic grand opening

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic announced Friday it has set a date for its new Lake Crystal location to officially open.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are currently scheduled Oct. 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 4 p.m., with the open house scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m.
The festivities will include kids' games from 3 to 3:30 and 4 to 5 p.m. and the serving of appetizers.
Leaders say most of the events will take place outside the clinic, so attendees can practice social distancing. Leaders are also asking that all attendees wear a mask to the event.
“We took over the Clinic in August, but I wanted to be able to introduce a new Nurse Practitioner during our open house. Elissa Karels is now seeing patients, along with Dr. Marc Wilkinson, so this seemed like the perfect time to celebrate this expansion into Lake Crystal,” CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said in a written statement.
In addition to the Lake Crystal Clinic, MCHC also opened the Lake Crystal Pharmacy earlier this summer.
