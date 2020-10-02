MDA accepting applications for farmers’ market cost-sharing program

Funds are available to offset the cost of equipment for social distancing, sanitation

FILE — Jean Braatz of My Minnesota Farmer displayed her homegrown vegetables at the Mankato Farmers' Winter Market on Dec. 21, 2019, in Mankato, Minnesota. (Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By Jake Rinehart | October 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 5:07 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday that farmers' markets looking to ensure that market vendors practice safe and sanitary guidelines during the upcoming winter market season can now apply for another round of the MDA’s Safe at the Farmers' Market Cost-Share program.

Eligible markets may be reimbursed up to $300 on the purchase of a variety of equipment that will help markets comply with the Guidance for Minnesota Farmers Markets and Vendors.

Approximately $10,000 in total will be available through the Safe at the Farmers' Market Cost-Share program.

A farmers' market must meet a minimum of four times between November 2020 and March 2021 to qualify for the program.

Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 15, or until all funds have been allocated.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Safe at the Winter Farmers' Market Cost-Share web page for more information and to apply online.

