Minnesota surpasses 101,000 cases of COVID-19

(KEYC) - Health officials are reporting 1,184 new cases of the virus, along with 10 additional deaths. The fatalities include a Martin County resident in their 70′s.
In our region, Blue Earth County is reporting 10 additional cases, Lyon has 13, and Martin County has 17 new positive cases of the virus.
In Iowa, officials are reporting 9 new deaths tied to the virus and 791 new positive cases.
As of today, 85 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a positivity rate exceeding 5%, the rate at which many public health experts recommend a mask mandate. Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected such a mandate.
