MNDOT: Watch for slow farm equipment on roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the harvest season underway, motorists are reminded to be on the lookout for large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in the last five years, 14 people have died on Minnesota roads in a crash involving farm equipment. During that same period, 29 people suffered life-changing injuries.
Officials say it’s important to note farm equipment often makes wide turns and sometimes crosses over the centerline. They also can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.
Farm machinery operators are also being reminded to use flashers, and consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.
