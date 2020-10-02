Pandemic fatigue: What is it, how to cope?

Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota surpasses 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases, health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing. But for some, the continued isolation may lead to “pandemic fatigue".
The new term describes feelings of restlessness brought on from months of changes due to COVID-19, which may lead some some revert to old habits pre-pandemic in order to cope.
“The general advice is to be very cautious about who you are bringing into your bubble. Initially, most people were not having a bubble, they were just going to isolate. But 9 months into this you need to identify who are your absolute necessary social interactions,” said Mayo Clinic Health System, Infectious Diseases Physician/Researcher Dr. Pritish Tosh.
With that, Dr. Tosh continues that the elderly are at the highest risk amid the pandemic, therefore those should choose wisely where and who they are around.
In addition to keeping your circle small, health officials recommend exercise and getting outdoors to help cope.
