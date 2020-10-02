Rep. Hagedorn, others who had contact with President Wednesday taking precautions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of Minnesota representatives are taking precautions after being near President Trump on Wednesday, when the president was in Minnesota for a fundraiser and campaign rally.
Representative Jim Hagedorn was aboard Air Force One with the President and other members of Congress on the trip to and from Duluth.
Hagedorn’s campaign says he was tested for COVID-19 this morning and they should receive the result later in the day Friday.
After speaking with the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, officials determined Hagedorn’s interactions with the president and others who tested positive did not meet the criteria of close contact - within a distance of six feet for a duration of more than 15 minutes.
Rep. Hagedorn has been advised to continue his official duties, such as voting on the House floor, wear a mask, and delay air travel until the results of his COVID-19 test are confirmed as ‘negative.’
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.