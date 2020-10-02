Hagedorn tests negative for COVID-19 after flying with President Trump on Air Force One

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) tested negative for COVID-19 Friday afternoon after he and a number of Minnesota representatives took precautions after being near President Donald Trump Wednesday, when the president was in Minnesota for a fundraiser and campaign rally.
Hagedorn was aboard Air Force One with President Trump and other members of Congress on the trip to and from Duluth.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has also tested negative for COVID-19, as have Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
The Bidens wished the president a swift recovery on Twitter.
The president was brought to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this afternoon, where he’ll continue to work while under observation.
If the president becomes unable to serve during recovery, then Pence can temporarily take his place, said Kevin Parsneau, Professor of Political Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“The president can inform Congress in writing that he will be incapacitated, and that temporarily transfers power to the vice president. And then the president can resume taking power when they’re able to announce that they have capacity," he said.
The announcement comes 32 days before Election Day.
“Setting aside the issue of the president’s long-term immediate health, I think one of the things it does is it is going to keep the pandemic on people’s minds in a way that just wouldn’t have otherwise happened had it not specifically hit the President of the United States. Of course the second part of this is that it will make him unable to campaign," said Parsneau.
The announcement also prompted responses from other Minnesota politicians.
Gov. Tim Walz wrote on Twitter, “Having just surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases, Minnesotans know firsthand that this virus is serious. Gwen and I send our prayers to the President and First Lady.”
The White House said contact tracing efforts are underway for those who’ve been in close contact with White House staff.
President Trump’s diagnosis came after one of the president’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
