YWCA online event honors Breonna Taylor, aims to spur discussion on racial injustice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The YWCA of Mankato hopes to raise awareness of invisibility surrounding murdered and missing women of color and indigenous women.
The event is inspired by Breonna Taylor, who was killed after police entered her Kentucky home in March and shot her five times. The YWCA is aiming to honor her and spur an open discussion on racial injustice. The online discussion will feature four panelist speakers and can be be viewed via ZOOM.
“There’s been a huge issue in terms of people not truly knowing about women of color who go missing. So we want people to know what’s going on so that they can be aware and part of the solution,” said YWCA Racial Justice Programmer, Destiny Owens.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2. Registration is open until 4 p.m.
For more information and how to sign up visit the link here.
