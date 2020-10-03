Community enjoys outdoor shopping of handcrafted work at New Ulm’s Makerfest

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Oktoberfest festivities continued in New Ulm, with a celebration in the streets that featured outdoor shopping of handcrafted work and food.
Artisan and craft vendors lined three blocks of downtown, giving people an opportunity to browse and shop 70 vendors from across the Minnesota.
All featured a wide variety of items from clothing, artwork, jewelry and more, as well as food.
Local artist Carol Edwards showcased her barn board art.
“I tear down the barns myself and prepare the wood and then I hand-paint all of the different scenes that you see here," explained Edwards.
Edwards specializes in painting animal portraits and classic cars, that craft inspired by her own ride.
“I have a ’62 Nova that is right behind me," Edwards said pointing at a painting of the car.
Upon browsing, the chances of running into something unique was high, like Keith Rolling’s handcrafted wooden mushrooms.
“A few years back my wife went to Florida for Christmas and she came back a week after Christmas and I realized I hadn’t bought her a present yet.. So I ran out to the wood pile and grabbed the chainsaw and cut her a couple garden mushrooms," said Rolling.
The garden mushrooms, made from red cedar from reclaimed wood, quickly became a hit.
“Then my mom wanted one then my sisters wanted on then my neighbors wanted them so I just kind of started selling them from there," continued Rolling.
Makerfest was made possible through a collaboration of Maker Fair Minnesota and the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce
