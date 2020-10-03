Mankato Salvation Army Family Store releases loyalty card

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army Family Store is implementing a loyalty card in efforts to reward their returning customers and to appeal to new shoppers.
Every time you spend 5-dollars or more on a purchase at the Mankato Salvation Army Family Store you get a stamp on the loyalty card.
Once the stamps fill up, you receive 5-dollars off your next purchase.
“We also want to try and generate some new foot traffic here. We thought this was a really cool way of saying thank you to the ones who have been here before and also saying come on and see us if you haven’t come seen us since the pandemic hit, come and see us. We’re safe, we’re careful, we wear masks, we sanitize our carts and we clean all of our stuff to make sure it’s going to be safe and careful for those who are in," Corps Officer/ Pastor, LT. Andy Wheeler said.
The card is available upon request at the store. The new updated hours of the Mankato Salvation Army Family Store are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10-5 PM, Wednesday and Friday 10-7 PM and Saturday 10-6 PM.
