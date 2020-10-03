The Mankato YMCA adding satellite location

“The great thing about that extra space is not only does it allow us to increase our class offerings because now we have two studios. We’re still not back at our full three that we used to have, but it is also a bonus that we can offer our members that boutique studio experience. That you usually don’t get at a big gym like this and now members can have that experience down at front street and they can also be here and get the big gym type of experience as well," Fischer said.