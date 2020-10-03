The Mankato YMCA adding satellite location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gyms in the area have had to change the way they provide fitness to their customers, especially with their in-person fitness classes.
The Mankato YMCA is making changes, now that they’ve had a couple months to adapt their fitness operations to follow public health and safety guidelines.
One significant change the Y has made is expanding its locations to offer more classes.
“We have opened our satellite location, so now this studio will still be in use, but then we have front street which is down on South Front Street, 615 South Front Street," Director of healthy living and communications, Stephanie Fischer said.
The additional studio will allow for fitness opportunities to expand ever further with more Yoga, Pilates and Barre classes.
“It’s about as twice as big as the yoga studio we used to have that we aren’t using right now. We’re using those smaller spaces for our distance learning. So, now we will be back up to about 75 classes a week. So that’s an exciting improvement," Fischer said.
Before March, the Mankato YMCA was offering 100 classes per week, although that number saw a significant drop once the pandemic hit.
The new space inches the Y closer to reaching those previous numbers.
“The great thing about that extra space is not only does it allow us to increase our class offerings because now we have two studios. We’re still not back at our full three that we used to have, but it is also a bonus that we can offer our members that boutique studio experience. That you usually don’t get at a big gym like this and now members can have that experience down at front street and they can also be here and get the big gym type of experience as well," Fischer said.
The new location will be opened and ready for use on Monday.
