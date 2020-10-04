Courtland woman dies in ATV crash

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Courtland woman was killed in a single ATV crash Saturday night near Lake Crystal.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department says they were called around 8:15 PM. They say the driver appeared to roll the ATV on uneven loose ground and sustained fatal injuries when she was pinned beneath the ATV.
The sheriff’s office says life saving efforts were not successful and 63 year old Cynthia Dawley of Courtland was pronounced deceased the scene.
Courtland Fire Department, Lake Crystal Police, Lake Crystal Ambulance and Mayo One Air Care assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.