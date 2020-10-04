Key City Bike offers special program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Key City Bike is modeled around recycle. reclaim. empower.
They’re main mission is to get people on bikes in anyway they can.
The non-profit organization is similar to a thrift store style bike shop, they offer bike parts at reduced prices and even the option to bring your own bike into the space and work on it there.
“We have volunteers that go through and work on bicycles and we sell adult bikes. We also have a program where we invite people to come in and work on bikes or volunteer just around the shop, it’s our Earn-a-Bike program. Where people can put in volunteer hours typically in exchange for a bicycle," board chair of Key City Bike, Brian Gosewisch said.
The organization is located at 204 East Vine Street and are always looking for volunteers to help them with their bike endeavors.
