Mankato River Ramble adapts to pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the 10th anniversary of the Mankato River Ramble, the bike themed event started as a way to show off the area of Mankato.
“We began the River Ramble ten years ago to put the great bike riding that the Mankato area has on display, to encourage people from the Twin Cities and other communities around the area to come to Mankato and ride," co-director of the Mankato River Ramble, Tom Engstrom said.
The Ramble usually takes place at Land of Memories Park and invites hundreds of bikers from across the state for entertainment, food vendors, mingling time and a group bike ride.
Though, the pandemic changed the event to adapt to public health and safety guidelines by switching to an October River Ramble DIY or do it yourself.
Where riders can take their own routes or the ones that are provided by the ramble.
“We have three of our typical routes. The twelve mile route that typically stays on trails mostly around Mankato and goes out to Minneopa, hooks up with the Red Jacket Trail and then goes through Sibley Park. We have a Rapidan Dam ride or as we call it the pie run, we go out to the dam store and get your pie and come back," Engstrom said.
This event will be spread out throughout the month of October and participants can ride as much or as little as they desire which will go to a random drawing for prizes.
“There is gift certificates to various restaurants and bike shops and so on. We’ll be doing a drawing for people that register," Engstrom said.
The process to register for the October River Ramble DIY is fast and easy.
“The registration is free, no cost to do the ride. We just ask that you submit photos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and we’ll put your name in a drawing and you will be eligible for one of the prizes that we’re giving away," Engstrom said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.