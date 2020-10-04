‘Moms Demand Action’ group aims to prevent gun violence

Minn. (KEYC) - A grassroots organization is aiming to prevent gun violence in the state.
The group, Moms Demand Action Minnesota pushes for stronger gun laws, background checks on all gun sales and more. As the election nears, their goal is to flip the Minnesota state house senate to a gun sense majority.
“We sort of started with a mom in her kitchen reacting to the tragedy that happened in Sandy Hook in 2012 and it grew out of that to a legislative advocacy group. We work on our state legislatures and our federal legislators at passing gun violence prevention measures,” said Moms Demand Action, Minnesota State Chapter Co-Lead Jessica Deweerth.
Over the weekend members met with senators and made calls across state advocating for their cause.
Moms Demand Action is a nationwide group, with chapters in all 50 states.
