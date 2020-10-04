Waseca fundraiser helps support Martinez, Gallegos families after ATV accident

WASECA Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca community came together for a fundraiser to help support the families who’s sons were involved in an ATV accident this summer.
In July, 18-year old Jose Martinez died in an ATV accident in northern Minnesota. The passenger,18-year old Carlos Gallegos was airlifted to the nearby hospital and sustained severe injuries.
“We wanted to do the fundraiser because they are still struggling big time financially. The bills just poured in and it’s just a tragic event and we wanted to help them. And bring the kids together again because they are still really mourning,” said fundraiser co-organizer, Stacy Anazagasty.
Martinez was a member of the Waseca’s High School Class of 2020 and Gallegos is a Waseca High School senior this fall.
The event featured food, games, live music and a silent auction. In addition about $6,000 dollars was raised to be split between the two families.
If you would still like to donate to the families below is their Go Fund Me pages.
Carlos Gallegos Go Fund Me Page
Jose Martinez Go Fund Me Page
