The Docket: additional early voting option coming to Blue Earth County, vice presidential debate this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is officially less than 30 days away, falling on Nov. 3rd this year.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Oct. 5th, 2020.
Over 17,000 ballots have been requested so far in Blue Earth County, according to a news release.
This week, an additional early voting option is coming to the county.
Starting today, a “Drop and Go Quick Service” booth will be open in the county’s elections office parking lot.
Their address is 204 S 5th Street.
Voters can drop off ballots, ask questions about voting and even participate in curbside voting.
The booth is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The vice presidential debate is this week.
The debate takes place on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Both Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after President Trump tested positive last week.
