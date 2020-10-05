Gridiron Series: Madelia Blackhawks bring back familiar face to lead program

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - “If you look at us, look at our practice, we’re pretty high tempo. We’re all committed, we’re all excited, we’re all ready to go. We’re ready for this season, we’re ready to get out in the field. We’re ready to show this whole town, this whole community what we’ve got and it’s going to be something special," Madelia senior quarterback Ethan Arndt said.
The Madelia Blackhawks have waited all summer for the chance to get back on the field and compete.
Off-season internal changes indicate the 9-man squad is on the rise as they come off of a (2-6) record in 2019.
“Our teams looking good, we’ve got a lot of good leaders from the senior class and I have a really positive outlook of how our seasons going to go," Arndt said.
Madelia prepares to establish the run this year to make use of its options at running back and added depth with an impressive younger class.
“I think this group can do quite well, we also have some good younger classes. So, I hope that we can put this program at a top level again," Madelia head coach Terry Arduser said.
Helping reach that next level, veterans of the team are loud and proud at practice.
“We’re trying to implement a bit of a culture change, get some more high intensity and just win some football games and hoping to win some playoff games too," Madelia senior wider-receiver and line-backer Vaughn Nolan said.
“You know, we’ve been making practices a lot more intense and everyone’s getting into it now, even the younger guys who aren’t normally as excited are really excited for it," Madelia senior left tackle Cole Uhde said.
“This senior group, they’re quite talented and they’re quite motivated," Arduser said.
The man behind the playbook this season will be different than last, but by no means is he new to Madelia football.
“These seniors here, they were 7th graders when I retired the last time," Arduser said.
Arduser has been with the Madelia football program off-and-on since 1974.
When the Blackhawks were a co-op with Truman in the 90′s, Adruser led the program to five conference championships and two state tournament appearances.
His (152-114) all-time record shows he’s here for the good and bad.
“I’ve won some and I’ve lost some. Hopefully we’ll put a few more wins over there," Arduser said.
And he is dedicated to putting his players in a position to win.
“People used to know him as being crabby at practice, but it’s definitely really fun having him around," Uhde said.
“Everyone has known Terry every since we came to the high school and 7th grade you would come practice. You know he put a good program before and we were a little intimidated, but now he could put a good spirit into this team," Madelia senior defensive tackle Amauri Perez-Garcia said.
“I think that anybody that has been in my program know that I’m pretty demanding, pretty intense, but I’m also a good guy," Arduser said.
We’ll get a first look at the Madelia squad as they kick-off their season this Friday.
