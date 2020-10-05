Harvest 2020 views from the buddy seat, a day in the life of a farmer during harvest

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers across the country are in the heart of harvest season with long days and long nights ahead.
We rode along with a beginning farmer as he harvests his first crop with his name on it, taking a closer look at harvest 2020.
From sun up to sun down, farmers are in the fields and in the trucks for harvest 2020.
With record yields predicted by USDA and weather permitting farmers can get in the fields in time, hopes are high.
“Pretty good, not too bad, making money, better than most years,” said beginning farmer, Jacob Steinbauer.
With the combine and trucks moved to the field, the work begins and Steinbauer is having the most satisfying harvest season to date.
'I’ve combined a lot of acres but this is probably the most satisfying combining I’ve ever done in my life," said Steinbauer.
Steinbauer is harvesting his own crop.
Thankfully with previous years of experience, he’s prepared for the many hats that farmers wear.
From driver to mechanic, some of the work during harvest season can go unnoticed.
“A day in the life, eh?”, joked Steinbauer.
Thanks to technological advancements, farmers can more easily keep an eye on average yield numbers, moisture content and when the grain tank is full.
Notifying the combine driver it’s time to dump the grain, whether it’s into the grain cart or straight into the truck.
USDA’s most recent crop report shows that Minnesota has 14% of the corn crop harvested already, more than 10% higher compared to this time last year.
More than 60% percent of the state’s soybean crop has been harvested, where as this time last year only 10% was harvested.
