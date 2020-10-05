Law change allows permit test to be taken online

(KEYC) - Minnesotans will soon be able to take their Class D Knowledge Test Online.
The change comes as a result of legislation signed into law by Governor Tim Walz. Beginning Thursday the knowledge test can be taken online at home with a parent, guardian or adult 21 years or older proctoring the test.
The test will also be available at authorized third-party testing locations.
The change is expected to help expand the number of tests Driver Vehicle Services can administer and reduce appointment wait times for those who want to take the test at an open exam station.
