Mankato Clinic offers guidance for returning to athletic activities after recovering from COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With many returning to sports this fall, Mankato Clinic is offering guidance on returning to athletic activities due to the potential heart and lung side effects of COVID-19.
The clinic recommends that anyone who has been diagnosed with the virus wait 14 days from the start of the virus and at least seven to 14 days after symptoms have resolved.
Mankato Clinic said anybody who has tested positive for COVID-19 should talk to their physician and/or primary care provider before returning to any vigorous activity.
“And also asking about if they’ve been having any lingering symptoms that would be concerning for their heart or lungs not being ready for vigorous exercise yet. Some of those symptoms would be shortness of breath, increased fatigue, any sort of chest discomfort, palpitations or feeling any abnormal heartbeats," said Thomas Finn, a sports medicine physician.
Finn said any lingering symptoms should be discussed with your physician.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.