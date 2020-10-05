MDH: Majority of COVID-19 cases in young adults

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials are reporting 982 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths tied to the virus today.
7,940 Minnesotans have received treatment in the hospital, including 2,189 admitted to the ICU. A majority of the state’s positive cases continue to impact young adults, with 14,000 infected in their early 20′s since the pandemic began.
Iowa officials are reporting four additional deaths and 316 new positive cases of COVID-19.
