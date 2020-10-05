More than half of the inmates at the Waseca Federal Prision have tested positive for COVID-19

The Federal Correction Institution in Waseca, Minn., is a federal prison that has a population of 605 inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Kelsey Barchenger | October 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:15 AM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - More than half of inmates at the Waseca Prison have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Waseca location now holds the second-highest cases of the virus among all other federal prisons nationwide.

The latest data shows the prison currently has 143 positive cases of COVID-19, with 286 recovered. 9 staff members have also been infected, 8 of which have recovered.

The all-female prison holds a total of nearly 600 inmates.

