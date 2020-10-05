More than half of the inmates at the Waseca Federal Prison have tested positive for COVID-19

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - More than half of inmates at the Waseca Prison have now tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Waseca location now holds the second-highest cases of the virus among all other federal prisons nationwide.
The latest data shows the prison currently has 143 positive cases of COVID-19, with 286 recovered. 9 staff members have also been infected, 8 of which have recovered.
The all-female prison holds a total of nearly 600 inmates.
