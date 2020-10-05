No injuries following Mankato house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries after a house catches fire in downtown Mankato.
Firefighters responded to the scene on North Fifth Street after receiving reports of flames coming from the top floor of the home.
Authorities believe the fire started on an outside patio before spreading into the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, leaving minimal damage to the rest of the property.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
