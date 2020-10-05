Strong Heart Wall project aims to raise hope, spirit among students

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Teammates of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s girl’s volleyball team hung decorated hearts outside the community’s elementary this afternoon in Waterville.
The hearts were decorated by students at the elementary and were hung outside to raise hope during uncertain times.
“Our kids are very resilient," said head volleyball coach Crystal Lamont. "They are more so than us as adults a lot of times.”
The hearts are donated by Elysian Auto Service - a frequent sponsor of WEM’s volleyball team.
“Just with all that’s happened throughout the year we just wanted to set a positive tone for our school and for our kids to show them we’re united through all the difficult times," Lamont said.
Hearts are also being placed at the school in Morristown with more planned for next week.
“This basically means we just want to come together as a community in hopes for just the best for our sports and our community around," said volleyball team captain and high school senior Toryn Irchards. "I hope they can take away that we are together as a family in this community. We can push through hard times as we work together.”
“I’m hopeful that everyone stays as safe as possible," Lamont said. "Obviously, we’ve been dealt some disappointments with volleyball, and we’re excited to get going again, but it’s not going to be the same. There’s a much bigger picture in this and that is that everyone stays as safe as possible. I’m hopeful that the kids do get to stay in school as long as possible and that it’s safe for them. I just want as a normal experience while keeping everyone safe that we can get.”
“I hope we can pass these hard times together," Irchards said. "And I hope for a play-off season with volleyball and I hope we can just stay together through these hard times.”
