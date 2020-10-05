Teen injured near Elysian after falling off vehicle

A teen boy is injured after falling off an off-highway vehicle in Le Sueur County. (Source: Associated Press)
By Kelsey Barchenger | October 5, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:09 AM

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A teen boy is injured after falling off an off-highway vehicle in Le Sueur County.

It happened just before 5:00 Sunday night on Greenland Road near Elysian.

An investigation found two 15-year-old boys were in the driver and passenger seat. Police say another 14-year-old boy was standing on the left-back side holding onto the roof of the off-highway vehicle and lost his grip, causing him to fall off.

Officials say the boy was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury. The accident remains under investigation.

