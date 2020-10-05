Virtual Nobel Conference: Cancer in the Age of Technology kicks off this week

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -Gustavus Adolphus College’s 56th Annual Nobel Conference kicks off Tuesday, October 6.
This year, the conference is a free, two-day online event. The theme, Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology.
“What we are really looking at are these new biologics, biologically derived drugs which are for some, transforming their experience with having cancer. Sometimes we are even talking about a cure for cancers. So we are really looking at those new astonishing drugs, their enormous promise and the enormous challenges that come alongside them,” said Nobel Conference Director and Gustavus Philosophy Professor, Lisa Heldke.
The event will feature seven speakers, all sharing lectures over the course of both days. Viewers can also tune into live stream panel discussions between speakers as well as have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in audience open discussions.
There is no pre-registration required. More information and how to attend can be found here.
