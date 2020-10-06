Arts Center of St. Peter’s Holiday Market to feature local art, authors

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of St. Peter is ramping up for its Holiday Market.
The Arts Center of St. Peter’s Holiday Market aims to showcase and support local artists as well as provide the public an opportunity to shop local for the upcoming holiday season.
But this year, the market looks different from years past.
“In the past, we’ve put on what we call Holiday Fair, which is a one-day event where we bring in over 20 artists and 600 people come through. So in light of COVID-19, we can’t have that many people in a space, so this year we split it into four sections," Arts Center of St. Peter Board President Emily Stark said.
Beginning Oct. 7, and over the course of the next 11 weeks, different groups of artisans' work will be displayed in the center.
The public is invited to come browse and shop during the center’s normal operating hours, which are 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
“The first block is prints and photography, the second one will be books by local authors and personal care products, the third one is fiber art and jewelry and the last one is functional pottery, where a lot of the pottery will be made right here in our clay studio," Arts Center of St. Peter Galley Shop Coordinator Stephanie Thull explained.
While artisans will not be present at the Holiday Market, 70%of proceeds will go directly to the artists.
“It helps us support the local artists who really didn’t have opportunities to sell any of their work throughout the summer and fall," said Stark.
The St. Peter Arts Center aims to keep everyone safe, monitoring capacity and requiring masks upon entry.
For more information visit the center’s website here.
- Block I, PRINTS & PHOTOGRAPHY: Wednesday, October 7 – Sunday, October 25
- Block II, PERSONAL CARE & BOOKS: Wednesday, October 28 – Sunday, November 15
- Block III, JEWELRY & FIBER ART: Wednesday, November 18 – Sunday, December 6
- Block IV, FUNCTIONAL POTTERY: Wednesday, December 9 – Wednesday, December 23
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.