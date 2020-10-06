Chaska man arrested following incident outside bar

Authorities responded to the disturbance at Roadhouse 169 Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A witness reported an argument that took place and a man held a gun at another person’s head. No one was injured. The suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Bendjebar, fled before police arrived. Officials say he was located in a nearby parking lot and taken into custody at gunpoint. During a search of his vehicle, officers found a 9-millimeter handgun, a handgun case, and paper targets with bullet holes.