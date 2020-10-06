Fun.com in need of employees; boosting wages during peak days ahead of Halloween

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato business in desperate need of seasonal employees beefs up its workplace incentives.
Fun.com says it is running well behind its goal of recruiting around 2,000 seasonal workers for the busy Halloween season. In an effort to change that, the business is boosting hourly wages for those who work on the weekends and offering wage increases during their peak 10 days ahead of the holiday. Just this week they are also launching a new program to pay for hotel stays for out of town employees.
“If you live outside of the Mankato area anywhere in Minnesota and want to come to Mankato and work for two and a half weeks we are covering the hotel stay,” says Tom Fallenstein, CEO at Fun.com.
Fallenstein says they expect to do more than a million orders throughout the month of October. With the holiday falling on a Saturday this year, they expect the busiest days for orders on the Sunday and Monday before Halloween.
