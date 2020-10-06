Hagedorn, Feehan can’t agree on format, cancel Rochester debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) and challenger Dan Feehan did not debate Tuesday at the KAAL TV news station in Rochester after the campaigns could not compromise on a format.
The Feehan campaign wanted to debate virtually.
Hagedorn has tested negative for COVID-19 after flying on Air Force One with President Trump before the president tested positive last Friday.
“I was going to do it in the studio. He was going to do it remotely, and then he backed out. He declined," said Hagedorn.
The Feehan campaign said they wanted to ensure that any event they participated in was in full compliance with health guidelines.
The campaign sent KEYC News Now a statement that in part reads, “After Congressman Hagedorn’s exposure to COVID-19, we were disappointed that he was unwilling to follow CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and debate us tonight in a virtual format.”
